loading…

Freed Palestinian prisoners fly Hamas flags at the Rafah border. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA TRACK – The meaning and meaning of the Hamas flag is an interesting discussion to know. Taking a quick look, there are several sentences in Arabic embedded in it.

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas is a political and military organization in Palestine. Historically, this group was formed to fight against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Looking back, Hamas was founded around 1987. Its founding cannot be separated from the figure of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

The meaning and significance of the Hamas flag

Like an organization, Hamas also has its own symbol or flag. In general, they have at least two flags that are displayed quite often.

The first is the green version with the shahada written in white. While the other has a white background with the Hamas symbol.

1. Green Flag

At first glance, this flag is similar to that of Saudi Arabia. The green color is dominant and there is a white creed in the middle.

Quoting the CRW Flags page, the difference lies in the word ‘Allah’ which is displayed more prominently on the Hamas flag. Apart from that, there is no sword symbol like the Saudi Arabian flag.

Related to the writing itself is the shahada sentence. The meaning is “There is no god but Allah” and “Muhammad is the messenger of Allah”.

2. White Flag

In this version, the Hamas flag uses a white background. In the middle, there is a Hamas symbol.