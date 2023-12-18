For those fans of horror films, one of the options that the Guadalajara cinema billboard has is the film The mean one: A sinister Christmas storyin which it is also set with a Christmas atmosphere.
The mean one: A sinister Christmas story. ESPECIAL/DARK SIDE DISTRIBUTION.
The slasher film takes place in a quiet mountain town, where Cindy witnesses her parents being murdered and Christmas stolen, a bloodthirsty figure in a red Santa Claus suit..
But when the voracious creature that hates Christmas begins to terrorize the town and threatens to ruin their holidays, he finds a new purpose: Trap and kill the monster..
Written by Flip and Finn Kobler, the film oscillates between black humor, parody comedy and the bloodthirsty violence of the 1957 children's story about a character who steals Christmas.
The mean one: A sinister Christmas story
(The mean one)
Steve LaMorte.
Con Krystle Martin, David Howard Thornton, Chase Mullins, Amy Schumacher, Rachel Winfree.
United States, 2022.
