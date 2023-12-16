Robert Downey Jr. could find the perfect way to return to the MCU without altering the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man was key in the UCM

He UCM has had many casualties since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. That was the end for some of Marvel's best-known heroes like Iron Man, Captain America o Black Widow. Nothing was the same from that moment, and the current crisis at Marvel Studios is good proof of this. Now him UCM You may have found the perfect way to bring back Robert Downey Jr. without destroying its outcome in Avengers: Endgame. Over the past few weeks there have been numerous rumors and persistent requests from fans regarding the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the UCM.

The reality is that he was the one who started it all.with his work in the Iron Man movie that was released in 2008. Robert Downey Jr. It was the flagship that remained at the forefront of the franchise from then on, culminating its stage with Iron Man sacrificing himself to save the universe after defeating Thanos. While it is true that this seemed to be the last time the public could see Robert as Iron Man, Deadpool 3 could change the course of events.

The MCU timeline has become somewhat complicated since the concept of time travel began to be introduced. Consequently, many theories have been completely invalidated, especially those that make allusions to possible returns of the characters. As much as they want to see Iron Man again, reviving the character runs the risk of undoing his big final moment. His sacrifice would remain like a large empty hole, which marked the culmination of Iron Man in the MCU. the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigealso agrees that the return of Robert Downey Jr. would ruin Endgame.

Deadpool 3 could explore a new possibility in which an Iron Man from an alternate universe is shown just because. Bring back Iron Man as a multiverse variant would be beneficial for the MCU due to several factors. First, the creative team would have the opportunity to choose which version of Tony Stark they want to revive. There are already many fans who consider that the UCM has abandoned its essence, diversifying into new productions without having a clear idea of ​​where to go. Incorporating a version of Iron Man could be enough to rejuvenate the franchise and bring back the UCM its former glory.

