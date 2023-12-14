Loki may have learned this ability in the MCU during his imprisonment, following his defeat by the Avengers.

The character of Loki, introduced in the 2011 film Thor, has had a long history in the MCU, having participated in several of the franchise's stories, and having been originally presented as a villain, although throughout his journey He has had great development as a charactereven acquiring a new role as a hero in the franchise.

Likewise, Loki has also been able to obtain new abilities throughout his history in the MCU, and there is one of those specific powers that, although we saw him learning it in his Disney+ series, Loki, along with his female variant, Sylvie, Previous events seem to indicate that he had been able to master said skill before in the UCM.

This power is nothing more and nothing less than “enchantment” which the character learns together with Sylvie in the fifth episode of the first season of his series, a skill that Loki, however, apparently could have learned and used previously in the UCM. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

The Loki series shows the character meeting its different variants from other realities and timelinesand learning more about his life and the alternative versions of him that exist upon arriving at the AVT (Authority of Temporal Variation).

One of those variants that Loki encounters is Sylvie, his female version, who, in the fifth episode of the series, teaches him the “enchantment”an ability that allows him to take over and manipulate other people's minds and memories.

Although it is quite surprising that his variant has an ability that he did not possess, the truth is that it is possible that Loki (or rather his previous version, from the main timeline) already knew how to use that power, having learned it during his imprisonment in Thor: The Dark World after his defeat by the Avengers, and using it in Thor: Ragnarok to mentally manipulate his father and leave him in a retirement home on Earthas well as to unlock a memory for Valkyrie in the same film.

It is believed that what Loki did in both situations was use the same “charm.” which Sylvie uses in the Loki series and which she teaches to the God of Mischief in the fifth episode of the first season.

Now, you must surely be wondering: if Loki had already used the “charm” before, then, Why in your series did Sylvie have to teach him to use the skill again? The answer to this question is quite simple, and it is that Loki from Thor: Ragnarok is not precisely the same Loki from the seriessince the latter is an alternative version.

In the MCU, Loki appears for the first time in the 2011 film Thor, having a subsequent participation in the film The Avengers the following year, where he is defeated and later imprisoned in Asgard until Thor: The Dark World. During the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor requires Loki's help to confront his evil sister Hela, who wants to usurp the throne of Asgard, so He is freed from his imprisonment by the God of Thunder.

After having joined forces with his brother, Loki has several other participations in the UCM, until the film Avengers: Infinity War, where is killed by Thanoswho takes the Tesseract containing one of the six Infinity Stones from him, and subsequently strangles him to death.

But that is not the end of the story of the God of Mischief, because, in Avengers: Endgame, when the Avengers carried out the Heist in Time, to recover the six Infinity Stones, an alternate version of Loki escaped from the team's handsafter the 2012 Battle of New York, being taken to the AVT, where she would learn about her life and the multiverseand would meet its variants, which includes Sylvie.

Knowing this, we could say that the original version of Loki (the one who died at the hands of Thanos) could learn to use the charm during his imprisonment, with the help of his motherFrigga, who was a witch and, considering that she visited him constantly, could have helped him learn said skill.

This also explains how Loki could have learned and used the ability and subsequently not known how to use it in his series, which is that the original Loki who knew the ability died, and It was an alternate version of himself that met Sylvie and learned the “charm” from her..

Ultimately, there is no doubt that, regardless of what version or variant it is, Loki is an extremely powerful character who, both in the comics and in the UCM, has hundreds of abilities, thanks to which he has become one of the fans' favorite characters.

