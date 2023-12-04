The movie The Marvels enters the history of the MCU for being the lowest grossing of the saga, and they have already given up and it will no longer be in theaters.

The latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, has been met with exaggerated disinterest from viewers. So executives are assessing the damage after a disastrous opening weekend and a second weekend that was much worse. Since, the film has raised only $197 million worldwide, an unexpected setback for one of the giants of entertainment.

Marvel Studios statement: “Now that the box office for The Marvels is coming to an end, we will stop reporting weekend international/global grosses for this title.” Via Variety.

Absolute disaster.

Now, Marvel Studios has announced that it will stop reporting earnings for The Marvels as the film nears the end of its theatrical run, marking a disappointing chapter in the franchise’s history. So, taking into account that it was released on November 10, it has been in theaters for less than a month. For example, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has also been a disappointment, having only grossed $476 million, was in theaters from February to June 2023. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in May until August.

So, The Marvels is a real financial blow, it is especially hard since it had a significant initial investment of 220 million dollars, a budget higher than the collection expectations, so it will not be profitable.

Marvel Studios

Luckily, the future can be bright, since Marvel Studios will release Deadpool 3 in 2024 and then in 2025 The Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World, Blade and The Thunderbolts will arrive.

Probably, the fact that The Marvels disappears from theaters may mean that it will arrive on Disney Plus very soon. On this platform you will have another opportunity to reach new audiences and be the success that you have not achieved in theaters.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.