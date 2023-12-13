Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels has not aroused public interest and has become the film with the lowest global box office grossing of the entire MCU.

For some time now, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not finished raising its head for many of its followers both in the movies and in the series. We have the best example of this in The Marvels, the movie sequel to Captain Marvel whose reception in theaters has been very lukewarm.

So much so that, after passing through the cinemas, the result has been that The Marvels It has become the MCU film with the lowest grossing at the global box office in all of history..

As Collider reports, the tape Nia DaCosta It was the first MCU film to gross less than $100 million in the ticket office nationally, increasing a total of 202 million dollars globally.

So, The Marvels It is crowned as the film with the lowest global grossing, being surpassed by The Incredible Hulk with 265 million, Captain America: The First Avenger with 370 million, Black Widow with 379 million and Eternals with 401 million dollars.

What is going to happen now with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Despite this setback at the box office with The Marvels, Marvel Studios continues with its plans to release films in theaters, although they have drastically modified their calendar after the recent strike of Hollywood screenwriters and actors.

In fact, right now The only MCU movie that will be released in 2024 is Deadpool 3 because the rest of the productions are undergoing changes to their scripts and carrying out reshoots in order to improve the poor results of their test viewings.

We could say that right now the future of the UCM depends on Deadpool 3since it is a highly anticipated film among fans in which it is also promised that it will retain the adult tone of the previous ones, so it has to be very bad for it to not obtain good results at the box office.

Deadpool 3 opens in movie theaters in Spain on July 26, 2024. What do you think of the poor box office reception that The Marvels has had? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.

Launch:

November 7, 2023

