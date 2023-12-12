Marvel Studios

The Marvels box office has been a historic failure for Marvel Studios. Its sinking offers ridiculously low figures. A hard blow for the UCM.

The Marvels has finished its box office with ridiculous figures. The box office performance of Marvel Studios’ latest film has been disappointing. These are figures that are considered extremely low for the sequel starring Brie Larson. Although the film tried to tell the best story possible, its financial performance fell short of expectations.

Marvel Studios

As his farewell to the cinemas approaches and the end of his run in the box office, The Marvels numbers reveal that it has barely exceeded $200 million in worldwide revenue. This figure represents only about 20% of what its predecessor, Captain Marvel (2019), achieved and a ridiculous 7% compared to the income of Avengers: Endgame, where the character of Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, played a important role at the end of the story.

Ridiculous figures that leave a huge hole

Although some might consider other films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or even Thor: Love and Thunder as possible contenders for the title of the biggest disappointment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels take the gold medal in this category for their poor performance. As its projections decline around the world, it turns out that the $475 million earned by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now seems enormous by comparison.

Marvel Studios

This situation contrasts with the unexpected turn of events in the Golden Globe nominations. Although it could portend positive aspects in the short term for the MCU, some believe that, in the long term, this success could benefit its rivals more, as that James Gunn is beginning to develop for the DC Universe. Of course, The Marvels goes down in history as Marvel Studios’ biggest failure.

Fuente: We Got This Covered

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.