Marvel reveals who has been behind all the events of the GODS event.

GODS explores the cosmos of the Marvel Universe

Very recently, Marvel Comics announced his new comic series GODS, a true cosmic epic that had come to change everything we know about the world. Marvel Universe. Jonathan Hickman y Valerio Schiti, who are in charge of the story, have changed the Marvel cosmic universe with the GODS event, which is still ongoing. This is a miniseries that features some of Marvel's most powerful characters in a new way. Now we know that Oblivion He has been the one pulling the strings all along. The legendary cosmic entity is not only the villain of this series, but he is also one of the most powerful beings in the world. Marvel Universe.

These were the words of Jonathan Hickman talking about GODS:

When I returned to Marvel A few years ago, I wrote two very long series of Marvel. The first was House of X and the other was GODS. To say that I am very excited to be able to share this story with all readers is a huge understatement. GODS takes place in your own special corner of the Marvel Universein the cracks that are at the intersection of what difference between science and magic. We've also reinvented some concepts and characters for a more modern audience that is continuity-driven.

The comic series GODS It is postulated to be one of the collections that will change the most Marvel in the future. A clash between science and the magic that it proposes a radical change in the Marvel cosmos. The series takes readers to events in ancient Babylon, where old acquaintances will meet in an intriguing setting where nothing is as it seems.

The comic GODS #4 will be released on January 24.

