Honda took an unusually long time to confirm Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for the 2024 World Superbike season. Already in the summer, team manager Leon Camier had hinted that he wanted to continue with the two Spaniards. However, it was necessary to wait until the end of October for the final contracts to be signed.

Xavi Vierge confirmed in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS that the situation in MotoGP was the cause of the long wait. “Marquez's farewell to Honda also had an impact on the Superbike world championship”, explained the Spanish rider involved in series derivatives.

“This is why it took so long to announce the contract extension,” Vierge clarifies. In MotoGP, HRC took even longer to define the rider pairing for the 2024 season. Luca Marini was confirmed as second rider only at the end of the season.

The largest manufacturer in the world suffers in MotoGP and SBK

Aside from a few highlights, 2023 has been a disappointing year for Honda in motorcycle racing. The world's largest manufacturer ranked last in both MotoGP and Superbike. The only strong points were Alex Rins' victory at the United States Grand Prix in Austin and the victory in the Suzuka 8 Hours, a prestigious endurance race.

The SBK project has remained stuck in its fourth year of life. “Both for Honda and for us, the goal is to bring Honda to victory in the Superbike World Championship. The goal is not to finish in the top three, the goal is to win,” Xavi Vierge said clearly.

“It's been a very complicated year,” summed up the Spaniard, who reached the podium for the first time in the Indonesian round. “At the same time, the year was also very good, because I managed to get my first podium in World Superbike in the second race of the season. It was something special.”

“It was also incredible to take the victory in my first participation in the Suzuka 8 Hours, which is so important for HRC,” said the Spanish Honda rider, who wants to be closer to the top of SBK in 2024.

However, Vierge is also aware that the level of Superbike will be much higher next year “with all the changes and new riders”. “We are putting a lot of pressure on the team. We have to turn the situation around within three months,” she said, looking ahead to the start of the SBK season in February.

