After a season of great stability, 2024 will see drivers, team principals, managers and lawyers at the center of a market that promises to be of great significance. Of the twenty drivers who will be at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix in just over two months, only five have a contract in their pocket that guarantees their presence in the 2025 world championship. As is now common practice in Formula 1, many negotiations have already begun some time ago , playing in advance has become a 'must' in top teams.

Market moves that escape rumors are increasingly rare, the latest case was Fernando Alonso's move from Alpine to Aston Martin, for the rest everything is widely announced with the only variable linked to the duration of the agreement . This is the case of Ferrari, which in the coming weeks will announce the renewals of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, extensions that have been expected for some time with deadlines that have been extended due to issues related to the duration of the contracts and remuneration. Normal negotiations in which on both sides of the table each party tries to assert its position.

Stability is partly sought, the approach of the current generation of team principals is to risk as little as possible, a wrong decision risks putting a rewarding and well-paid position at risk, so if there are no critical issues that make a change, it is better to continue on a safe and known path. However, there are also other reasons that greatly influence a stagnant market that is in fact devoid of twists and turns. The first is that today the most coveted driver, namely Verstappen, is in the most competitive team and moreover tied to a contract that will expire at the end of 2028. Max has no technical or financial reasons to change scenery, between salary and bonuses linked to the results, in 2023 it grossed more than 70 million euros. His relationship with Red Bull is watertight, with no cracks for opponents to slip through.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen has a long contract with Red Bull

Mismatched timing between Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren

Another variable that contributes to removing pathos from the market is the renewal timing which sees Mercedes and Ferrari out of alignment. Hamilton and Russell were confirmed at the end of last August, an extension (expiring at the end of 2025) announced some time ago also because on both sides there were no real alternatives for a change of scenery in 2024. The same scenario has now moved to Maranello, with Leclerc and Sainz who have nothing better to aim for than Ferrari and the Scuderia also has no alternatives on the market that can guarantee a step forward.

In addition to Verstappen and the Mercedes tandem, completing the group of drivers with a contract for 2025 is the Piastri-Norris duo. The scenario would have been very different if the deadlines of these drivers had coincided with those of the two Ferrari drivers, offering (at least on paper) the possibility of evaluating other solutions. In fact today we are faced with marriages that are good but at the same time forced, and it will be like this until someone decides to break the current contracts prematurely. It is difficult but not impossible, as the Ricciardo-McLaren case teaches us. In some agreements there are performance clauses (both to protect the drivers and the teams) that can bring forward the end of a relationship, a topic that emerged at the beginning of last summer when McLaren was in dire straits in the Constructors' standings. The excellent evolution of the MCL60 then brought back the results and the certainty that there would be no surprises.

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari is working to renew the contracts of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Perez and Alonso will be the first catchphrases

With Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari effectively not being on the market, in 2024 one of the (not unpublished) catchphrases will be the future of Sergio Perez. Many in the paddock say the Mexican is now out of Red Bull's plans, but 'Checo' will have the chance to respond on the track in the first races of next season. Helmut Marko and Christian Horner will monitor Perez's performance and at the same time what will emerge from the Tsunoda-Ricciardo tandem, but the internal choice (once a 'must') is now no longer so obvious. Even in this case, however, considering that all the top drivers who will be settled at the end of spring, the choice (if necessary) will fall on a young person or a shoulder with a decent CV.

The situation at Aston Martin is different, given that Fernando Alonso will turn 43 next July. In this case an alternative choice will certainly be evaluated, then the track will show the way. If Alonso's performance is the same as seen in 2023, Fernando will be able to get one last annual renewal, unless he himself decides that the time has come for a definitive stop. Alpine, which has both drivers expiring, will also have to be active on the market. Pierre Gasly's position seems more solid than that of Esteban Ocon, who has long had a reciprocated interest in Sauber.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez will be the first catchphrases of the 2024 season

The wild card Albon will be at the center of the market

For Alpine and Aston Martin, the first name on the list of potentials is that of Alexander Albon, who will find himself in the enviable position of being able to evaluate various opportunities, including that of a possible return to Red Bull. He would be yet another returning horse called after years by Marko, but Albon has not forgotten the treatment given to him at the end of 2020, when he was shown the door without even the possibility of taking refuge in AlphaTauri.

Unlike other previous cases, a possible call from Red Bull would not be the only chance for Alex to race in Formula 1, so the answer would be anything but obvious. For Sauber, in addition to that of Ocon, there is the candidacy of Nico Hulkenberg, one of the names that emerged to begin to shape the Audi cycle. Even though it is a project with great ambitions and financial potential, it will not be easy (at least in the early stages) to aim for the most highly rated drivers.

