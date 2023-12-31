The present has accelerated so much that it seems that anything that does not have a thriller rhythm is not interesting. I do my best to resist, but the truth is that I find old movies very slow, classic novels a stomach-churning waste of time, and even fast food seems to be made at a pace capable of putting sheep to sleep.

Luckily, we have plate tectonics.

Yes, at first glance it is not exciting, but no branch of knowledge can convert such enormous changes with such small and imperceptible things. No branch of knowledge helps us understand how insignificant we are with just a walk in the mountains.

A long time ago, in a galaxy very, very… nearby. Specifically, it was one thousand eight hundred million years ago when Nuna gathered all the unsubmerged land into a single continent. Then it separated and for seven hundred million years the different continents were independent until they came together again in Rodinia.

It is nothing new: this coming and going of supercontinents has been a constant in the history of the Earth. The last and most famous, 300 million years ago, was Pangea and one of the most fun things in the world is to see it break into pieces. In this video, you can see it.

You can see more things, in fact. In the video, the team of researchers from the University of Sydney has studied (and projected) seismic data from the last hundreds of millions of years to show us how, where and at what speed the current continents began to be the way they are.

There are many curious things: contrary to the general idea, it can be proven that the continents do not move at the same speed. On the contrary! There are times when the crust moves very slowly and other times very quickly. In the division of Pangea, as explained by Dietmar Muller, the crust moved at about 20 millimeters per year. That is, the same speed with which toenails are created.

The big question is… when will it happen again? And the answer, the truth is, is not simple. Since we don't know exactly how plate tectonics works, there are plenty of models that try to predict the future of the Earth's crust. We have 'Novopangea' which suggests that all continents will eventually meet around the present-day Pacific; we have 'Aurica' with India in the center of the board and we also have 'Amasia'. But above all, we have Pangea Ultima.

The image above by Coffete is based on the work of CR Scotese and adds to the original image the place where the different countries would be found.

And what will happen? According to this model, only New Zealand and Scotland will remain isolated territories. The rest of the countries will merge into a huge mass of land.

America will be attached to Africa and Europe (with the United Kingdom closely attached to it) will be located to the north of the land mass. Spain, for its part, will continueIt will share its borders with Portugal, Morocco and France, but Tunisia, Algeria and Italy will be added to the equation. Nothing too different from the last Pangea, really.

In Xataka | Pangea, the gigantic single continent redrawn based on the borders of the present

Imagen | Coffete