Disney, the iconic entertainment entity, has transcended borders with its characters and films. Throughout its more than 100 years, the company has created a universe where geography plays a crucial role.

A recent map prepared by ABC reveals the origin of Disney characters, showing an impressive variety of settings worldwide.

Disney movies by continent

The European presence in Disney films is notable. From the German forests of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to the streets of Paris in “The Aristocats,” Europe has been a fertile continent for the company's narratives.

America, on the other hand, has been frequently portrayed in Disney classics. “Pocahontas” and “Tiana and the Frog” are examples of films with American protagonists. Additionally, titles like “Dumbo” and “Bambi” reflect the cultural and natural diversity of the United States.

Likewise, Latin America has gained representation with films such as “The Emperor and His Follies” and “Encanto,” the latter taking viewers to the heart of Colombia.

Asia and Oceania have not been immune to this phenomenon. “The Jungle Book” and “Mulan” are examples of how Disney has explored the cultural richness of Asia. While in Oceania, “Vaiana” introduces us to Polynesia, immersing the public in a world of legends and crystalline seas.

Africa, although represented to a lesser extent, has left its mark with “The Lion King” and “Tarzan”. These films, although starring anthropomorphic animals, capture the essence of the African continent and its vast biodiversity.

Disney has not only taken its audience on a geographical journey, but also a temporal one. With films that oscillate between the mythical and the contemporary, he has been able to adapt traditional stories to modern contexts, maintaining relevance and charm.

Disney's centenary film, Wish, takes place in the Mediterranean

Disney

The recent “Wish”, set on a fantasy Mediterranean island, joins this European legacy, being the twenty-third Disney film set on this continent. It was released in theaters in Spain on November 23, 2023.

It is an animated musical production by Walt Disney Animation Studios, released by Walt Disney Pictures. It is the 62nd animated film produced by the studio. Wish is inspired by Disney's 100th anniversary, tying into a major theme in all Disney films: wishes coming true.

The plot centers on Asha, a 17-year-old girl, and her pet goat Valentino. Asha hopes that the Magnificent King will grant her grandfather Sabino's wish on her 100th birthday. However, it is discovered that Magnifico erases the citizens' memories of wishes and never returns ungranted wishes, keeping the population docile and dependent on him.

The map of Disney characters is not only a testament to the geographical diversity of their storiesbut also the company's ability to adapt cultures and legends from around the world into universal narratives.

It is a reflection of how Disney has been able, through its films, to unite the world under a mantle of fantasy and adventure. This map is a window to the world of Disney, showing how geography, history and culture intertwine in a mosaic of stories that have captured the imagination of generations.