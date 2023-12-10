More than two months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Israeli attacks and bombings continued in various areas of the Gaza Strip during the night between Saturday and Sunday, where according to local health authorities, controlled by Hamas, the number of deaths exceeded 17,700. On Sunday morning, Israel said it had further intensified its offensive in the south of the Strip, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken refuge for weeks and where an increasingly serious humanitarian crisis is now underway. But the conflict seems to continue to spread on other fronts as well.

The Israeli army has warned the Palestinian population to urgently abandon the center of Khan Yunis, the largest city in southern Gaza, indicating on a map the places it intends to attack. He also claimed that some Hamas fighters had surrendered near the city of Gaza, in Shejaiya and Jabalia, in the north of the Strip, without however specifying how many or when they would have surrendered.

The army statement comes two days after the controversial images of hundreds of Palestinian men stopped by Israeli soldiers on suspicion of being terrorists, who in videos and photographs circulating on social networks were shown blindfolded, half-naked and with their hands behind their backs, close to the soldiers.

According to some testimonies already cited in recent days, among the people stopped by the Israeli army there were numerous civilians. Hamas claims that those seen in the photographs are not members of the al Qassam brigades, the military wing of the group, but rather “defenseless citizens”. According to Hamas, showing their photos in those conditions and next to the weapons of Israeli soldiers would serve Israel “to give a fictitious sense of victory against the resistance”.

– Read also: What Israel has achieved so far

Although most of the civilian deaths in the Strip were killed by Israeli air strikes, in recent weeks some Palestinian journalists have taken videos that appear to show Israeli soldiers shooting at civilians, something the Israeli army denies doing.

Since the beginning of the war, among other things, 63 journalists and media workers have been killed due to attacks in the Gaza Strip and in the areas on the border between Israel and Lebanon: 56 Palestinians, 4 Israelis and 3 Lebanese. These are very high numbers, considering for example that in almost two years of war in Ukraine 17 journalists were killed. In both cases the data was collected by the Committee to Protect Journalists, an association created with the aim of defending press freedom and the rights of journalists throughout the world.

Both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which conducted its own investigation, defined the Israeli attack carried out last October 13 in Lebanon in which Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other reporters injured as a war crime. .

– Read also: The complicated issue of “genocide” charges against Israel

Also on Sunday morning, the Israeli army announced that it had arrested several people and confiscated numerous weapons in the West Bank, where military operations have significantly increased since the ferocious attack by Hamas on 7 October. He also said he had carried out a large military operation against bases and infrastructure linked to the radical Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon: a few hours earlier Hezbollah, which is the most powerful paramilitary organization in the Middle East, had claimed responsibility for a direct rocket launch against Israel.

The Houthis, a Shiite group supported by Iran that controls a large part of Yemen, has instead threatened to block all ships passing through the Red Sea and headed towards Israel, in the face of what a statement from its military forces defined as « the repeated and terrifying massacres” carried out in Gaza. The group is part of what the Iranian regime defines as the “resistance front”, or the “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, its historic enemies; since the beginning of the war it has carried out several attacks in the Red Sea area with the aim of weakening Israel.

In all of this, the United States claims to have asked Israel to do more to protect civilians, especially in the south of the Strip. However, the State Department approved an emergency measure, overriding congressional approval, to supply munitions to Israel. The United States also on Friday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip: the United States has always opposed the use of the expression ” ceasefire” claiming that this does not respect Israel’s right to defend itself.