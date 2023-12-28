Suara.com – Hundreds of people who were members of the Students Rejecting Rohingya Refugees raided the temporary shelter at the Balee Meuseuraya Aceh (BMA) Building.

The crowd then forcibly transported the refugees by raiding them and pushing them away violently.

Dozens of refugees, mostly women and children, appeared hysterical and crying.

Especially when students started throwing water bottles and kicking things around.

“Students in Banda Aceh forced to disperse Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children. They were scared. Barbaric,” wrote the account @herricahyadi.

“What's the difference between you and the uneducated, violent group? Your alma mater is a symbol of higher education. But your mentality is barbaric,” he added.

It is known that the combination of students who took action came from the Al Washliyah campus, Abulyatama University, and Bina Bangsa Getsempena

The coordinator of the action from Abulyatama, Muhammad Khalis, said that the group of students attacked Rohingya refugees because they felt that the Rohingya refugees were behaving badly.

“Today we saw Rohingya, for example, being given food, they refused, today we rejected the Rohingya ethnic group because they were causing trouble in society,” he said.

The video of the student's action immediately invited various responses from netizens.

“Even though I really hope that those who are highly educated can take news from many angles – or at least restrain themselves,” commented the netizen.

“It's no different from the Zionist Israel they hate,” added another netizen.

“Oh Allah. Believe me. If they had a choice, they would not want to risk their lives crossing the ocean and then become refugees in your country! You are barbaric,” wrote a netizen in the comments column.

“For SJW human rights defenders of the Rohingya but don't want to go to their homes, don't worry, the funds come from UNHCR, you SJWs just have to stay where you live,” said another.