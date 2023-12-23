loading…

Spectators watch Saudi men perform a traditional folk dance at the Rijal Almaa cultural village on the outskirts of Abha, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2020. Photo/REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH – The majority of Saudi Arabians reject normalization and consider Israel so weak and internally divided that the Zionist colonial regime can be defeated one day.

A new poll by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy revealed 96% of Saudis think, “Arab countries should immediately cut off all diplomatic, political, economic and other contacts with Israel, in protest against their military action in Gaza.”

The poll, which was conducted from November 14 to December 6 among a representative sample of 1,000 Saudi citizens, was published on Thursday (21/12/2023).

Weak Israel

The poll also found a major shift in attitudes towards the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, which is growing in popularity among Saudi society.

Additionally, only 16% of Saudis think “Hamas should stop calling for Israel's destruction, and instead accept a permanent two-state solution to the conflict based on the 1967 borders.”

The same trend also occurred in Hamas' military operations in southern Israel on October 7.

According to the poll, “A majority of Saudis (95%) answered that Hamas does not actually kill civilians when asked whether they believe Hamas' killing of civilians is against Islam.”

A majority of Saudis (87%) also think “recent events show Israel is so weak and internally divided that it could one day be defeated.”

The New York Times quoted analysts as saying, “The country's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will still have to take public opinion into account as he weighs decisions.”