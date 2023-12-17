loading…

Jews are believed to be an oppressive nation. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – About 67% of young Americans between the ages of 18-24 believe that Jewish groups are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors. That's revealed in a new poll conducted by Harris Insights and Analytics and the Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) at Harvard University.

The poll, conducted among about 2,000 registered voters in the US, also found that 51% of 18-24 year olds believe that the long-term answer to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “Israel should be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” Although another question in the poll, asking whether Israel has a right to exist, found that 69% of 18-24 year olds believe that Israel does have a right to exist.

Despite the above data, bipartisan support for Israel among Americans remains generally high. About 63% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans believe that the US should support Israel in the fight against Hamas.

Support for recently approved aid to Israel is also high among Democrats and Republicans, although more than half of independent voters oppose the aid.

Additionally, 84% of Americans said they believed the October 7 massacre was a terrorist attack, with 73% saying it was genocidal and 73% saying it could not be justified given Palestinian grievances.

On October 7, Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people. In addition to killing civilians, Hamas also kidnapped more than 200 people – some of whom were US citizens.

Among Americans between the ages of 18-24, 73% said they thought this was a terrorist attack and 66% said it was genocidal, but 60% also said it was justified given Palestinian complaints.

Additionally, although 81% of Americans say they support Israel over Hamas, only 50% of Americans aged 18-24 feel the same.

When asked whether they think Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties in its war against Hamas, 69% of Americans said they believe Israel is trying to avoid casualties. The percentage of Americans between the ages of 18-24 who think the same is actually higher than the national average of 70%.