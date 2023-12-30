The script of the spin-off focused on Charlize Theron's character contains notes of what happened in the video game.

Just 30 years after the end of the first Mad Max trilogy, George Miller surprised the world again with a new prequel story to his apocalyptic world of sand and gasoline with Mad Max: Fury Road, which has led to more returns in time to learn about the history of characters as interesting as Furiosa.

But it seems that the new Mad Max movie will not only be connected to George Miller's cinematographic universe, but also to that of video games, because as the Comicbook website has collected, based on information from journalist Drew McWeeny, Angry will convert to the video game Mad Max released in 2015 in canon.

“I spent the entire afternoon reading the Furiosa script, which is full of illustrations and storyboards, and, friends, I can't wait to see this movie right now. The craziest thing of all? That the notes in the margins of the script certify that the video game Mad Max It is canon in the saga“McWeeny wrote in Twitter leaving all the fans amazed.

Information that is very consistent with what could already be seen in the first trailer of Furiosa, since It talked about Gas Town, a city that appears for the first time in the video game. from Mad Max. However, we will still have to wait until May 24, 2024 to see what other locations the wonderful Anya Taylor-Joy visits.

Yes, there is a Mad Max video game

Perhaps the most surprising thing for many of those who have read this news is to learn that there is a video game in the Mad Max saga. And yes, indeed, in 2015, just after the premiere of Mad Max: Fury on the roada game was released for all platforms set in the world created by George Miller.

However, despite the fact that the gasoline and sand saga had managed to stand out in the cinema, He did not have the same luck in the world of video gamesmainly because Mad Max fans were not very enthusiastic about this world either and because it was released at the same time as Metal Gear Solid V.