The cold calculation of the machine against human skill and ingenuity. Although we have created games and sports, the truth is that robots and algorithms have shown that they are capable of mastering them perfectly. Even world champions have had to surrender to the enormous capacity that machines achieve. Both in virtual and physical games; from ball sports to board games.

Here we review fascinating examples of how AI and robots have managed to win the game. But nothing happens. All of the games on this list are still enjoyed by millions of people. Even if the machine wins, we continue enjoying it.

Chess





The reign of Stockfish or AlphaZero is indisputable. It all goes back to that May 11, 1997. The date on which Kasparov was defeated by Deep Blue, the powerful supercomputer created by IBM. It was not a coincidence, but the result of a challenge that was born in the 1950s: to create a computer that could beat human beings in an environment of complex decisions like chess.

Go





“Even if I become number one, there is an entity that can't be defeated“, said a resigned Lee Se-Dol, the second best Go player in the world, after facing AlphaGo, the AI ​​created by Google DeepMind. In 2019 he decided to retire after almost three decades in the competitive environment.

Even so, there is still hope of defeating her. The trick? Targeting AI blind spots. It does not consist of playing as we do against other humans, but rather anticipating the machine's reasoning method and trying to find if there are possible “bugs”.

Soccer





In the beautiful sport it is difficult to surpass Messi, but there are robots like ARTEMIS that are capable of running, jumping and playing soccer with correct precision and high power. The robot has been created by the well-equipped Robotics & Mechanisms Laboratory at UCLA.

The road is long, but there are multiple robots that are training in this discipline. In some positions, such as goalkeeperthey have already managed to put the best player in history in trouble.

Ping pong





From time to time the human wins a game against the machine at ping pong. For this reason, Omron is already working on the 7th generation of FORPHEUS, its ping pong player robot. The machine is not only a better player, but also best coach. It is trained to identify our movements, analyze positions and improve the training of individual players and pairs.

Darts

Already in 2012, engineers at Cornell University and Chicago offered us a robotic arm capable of hitting darts without problem. Since then there have not been many more attempts for the simple fact that it is a discipline where for humans it may make sense, but for robots and their routine precision no.

Baloncesto





Toyota CUE is the basketball-playing robot shown at halftime of a match between France and the United States during the Tokyo Olympics. A shooting accuracy of 100%. In the tests, He made 2,020 free throws in a row. At the moment he does not have the jump and agility to compete against the best players, but he does have a hand worthy of Stephen Curry.

Damas





In 1994, the artificial intelligence Chinook managed to defeat nine-time world champion Marion Tinsley at checkers. It took five years of research at the University of Alberta to program this machine capable of beating any human player. The feat of this machine placed it in the Guinness Book of Records, as the first algorithm capable of winning a world championship.

Shogi





Few examples are more representative of the two Japanese cultures than Ponanza, the robot that in 2017 achieved defeat for the first time Meijin, one of the most prestigious ranks in Shogi. The Japanese game boasts of being up to 100 times more complex than chess, as it has a greater number of possible moves.

Rubik's Cube

In 2023, Max Park did it again. The new world record for a human's Rubik's Cube is an impressive 3.134 seconds. A brutal figure that was captured perfectly on video. Even so, it is very far from being able to rival the 0.38 seconds What the machine created in 2018 by Ben Katz, an MIT student, is capable of.

marble maze





Robots have achieved beat even the marbles. This is the case of the CyberRunner, a robot that is capable of completing the classic marble maze. A mix of computer vision and ability to control the board.

Poker





In 2017, Balanced He showed that he could win 99.7% of the poker games in which he participated. Developed by Professor Tuomas Sandholm of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), she defeated other professionals during the Rivers Casino tournament in Pittsburgh. A machine that even bluffs and that is obviously prohibited from being used in poker tournaments between humans.

Starcraft II

Those responsible for Google DeepMind began practicing with video games and one of the first was Starcraft II. His PySC2 project was published in Open Source and can be found on Github.

DOTA 2





Long before they became famous for ChatGPT, OpenAI was breaking down barriers in all kinds of competitions. One of their obsessions was Dota 2, where they managed to beat the world champions. “Nowadays There is no longer any video game that they are not capable of mastering with enough training time,” said Sam Altman at the time.

Risk





Martin Sonesson has a website dedicated to his project of creating a artificial intelligence to play Risk. However, from the 'School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science' in Sweden they have a study of how AlphaZero interacts playing Risk.

Carcassonne





Creating algorithms to beat specific board games has already become a typical student job. This is the case of the mythical Carcassonne, where the AI ​​allows you to know which is the best square to place a piece. These algorithms have become so popular that pose a problem for those who want to avoid playing against cheaters.

Cakes

In 2010, Chris Barnes took on EARL (Enhanced Automated Robotic Launcher), a bowling robot created by the International Training and Research Center in Arlington. On that occasion the bowling professional managed to win, but the ARM Automation company has continued to improve the system and is capable of not only getting it right, but provide the necessary spin to the ball.

Curling

Researchers from the University of South Korea created a robot, Curly, capable of throwing a 20 kilo stone and bringing it as close as possible to the target. Far from stopping there, they pitted the robot against a top-level curling team and the result was a landslide three-to-one victory.

table hockey





From the University of Chiba in Japan, they developed a robotic arm back in 2013 capable of winning at table hockey. An arm with four axes, two high-speed cameras and a computer. Tracking at 500 fps that practically allows the robot see the human as if playing in slow motion.

Rock, paper, scissors

There are few simpler games than rock, paper, scissors. Three options. And very clear rules. You don't need the most advanced AI to understand the game. It seems like it's pure luck or intuition about how the other person is going to behave. But here the machine shouldn't have any advantage…or should it?. There is a trick: it is not a question of tactics, but of speed.

