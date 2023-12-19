Legal controversies regarding the work of Tolkien They have been very popular lately, generating intense debates among their passionate followers. Recently, A fanfiction writer named Demetrious Polychron found himself at the epicenter of a legal battle. con Tolkien Estate y Amazon because of his book”The Community of the Kings“, accusing the successful series of plagiarism Amazon “The Rings of Power” .

After the release of the first season of the series, the California District Court dismissed Polychron's $250 million lawsuit, filed in April of this year. Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled in favor of Tolkien Estate and Amazondismissing both claims and ordering Polychron to pay legal fees, totaling approximately $134,000.

The writer, who had registered his fan fiction as the “perfect sequel to The Lord of the Rings” in 2017, now He faces a permanent court order not to distribute any more copies of his book or create sequels based on Tolkien's works. Besides, You are required to destroy all physical and electronic copies of your work.

This case raises important questions about the role of fans and extensions written by them. Who to report to when the original author is no longer alive? How to work on non-profit projects? What is the extent of the company's control over the fans who know every detail of the universe?

The legal resolution makes it clear that, despite the love for a fictional universe, plagiarism and violation of rights still face legal consequences.

