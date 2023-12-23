The live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho, the manga created by Yoshihiro Togashi, arrived on Netflix last week, and its figures show us that it has done so in style.

Yu Yu Hakusho, the latest adaptation of an anime to live action which has landed on Netflix, has been released on the streaming platform with unbeatable numbers, demonstrating that the public continues to support reviews in real action his six times favourites.

Through its official Japanese social networks, Netflix has announced that Yu Yu Hakusho has achieved “the greatest feat ever achieved” by a series of Japanese origin on its platform streaming.

Yu Yu Hakusho leads the Top 10 the Netflix of the premieres that occurred last week in non-English speaking productions. Furthermore, the manga adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi had a total of 7.7 million views worldwide during its first week, and entered the Top 10 most viewed in 76 countries.

Yu Yu Hakusho becomes number 1 on Netflix, will it have a second season?

Yu Yu Hakusho premiered in Netflix last Thursday December 14thwith a First season of only five episodes of about 50 minutes in length, but which had been constructed in a way that closed all its plots and without leaving loose ends, to ensure that it could function independently in case of being cancelled.

The figures of live action de Yu Yu Hakusho are quite encouraging, and invite us to think that Netflix could renew the series for a second seasonalthough at the moment nothing is confirmed and it could take several months to do so.

The new version of Yu Yu Hakusho for Netflix tells us the story of Yusuke Urameshia juvenile delinquent who died in an accident trying to save a child, but who had the opportunity to become a spiritual detective, as his soul did not fit into either heaven or hell.

Other interesting articles:

Netflix shares the making of Yu Yu Hakusho, the new series based on the classic manga by Yoshihiro Togashi Yu Yu Hakusho could be another hit like One Piece for Netflix

And also

Discover more about María Bescós, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more