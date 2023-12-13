“Mufasa: The Lion King”, the live-action prequel to “The Lion King”, revealed the first official synopsis of the film

After celebrating 100 years of experience, Disney announced a live-action prequel to “The Lion King.” Although this film was initially expected to be released in 2023, the various strikes this year in Hollywood led to the announcement last November of an imminent delay for next year. More precisely, for July 5, 2024.

The film will focus on the character of Simba, Simba's father. But that's not all, because today the first official synopsis of the film was revealed, which we will share below.

What does the film synopsis say?

“The film will follow the rise of one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands, we will return to the savanna where Rafiki tells Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, the story of his grandfather, with some comments from Timon and Pumbaa”, revealed. In turn, we know that “Mufasa: The Lion King” will be directed by Berry Jenkins, while it is written by Jeff Nathanson. The film will feature a cast consisting of Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Aaron Pierre, John Kani.

This film will be the prequel to the live-action “The Lion King” film that was released in 2019. According to Kevin Harrison Jr, the actor in charge of giving life to Scar in the film, the film will focus a lot on Simba's brother. They will tell the background of the entire story of the brothers. “We're really going to get to know Scar's backstory, and he's very funny. He's still very, very mischievous. He is also the sweetest little lion you will ever meet. So it's going to be a lot of fun to see the relationship between Scar and Mufasa. That's all I can say about it.”declared the actor.