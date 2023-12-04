Jorge Martín has been in charge of revolutionizing El Hormiguero. The Moto GP rider was with Pablo Motos a few days after almost winning the World Championship.

The young man from Madrid was in contention for the title until the last race, but it was not to be. They say that you learn from mistakes, and therefore, the presenter wanted to know what lesson he has taken from this great season.

“Last year I liked it a lot, but this year I have been more consistent,” he began by saying before criticizing himself and saying that feeling superior and trying to ‘humiliate’ his rivals led him to make a mistake in Indonesia that, if not If that were the case, he probably would have won the world championship.

How it feels on the asphalt

In addition to telling what he thinks he has learned during this time, he has also opened up about how he approaches careers. “There is a lot of management, it’s not about hitting the gas,” she said.

He has also said that the sprint mode that they have implemented in Moto GP is good for him, because his competitive nature leads him to go all out, but that he should think more. Do not miss it!