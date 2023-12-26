We can think of few better Christmas gifts than these Pixoworld figures, which imitate traditional LEGOs… with names as imaginative as they are surprising.

In the middle of the Christmas season, I'm sure many of you are thinking about A good gift to surprise a friend, family member or partner. If you're into geeky things, maybe a figure is the best option.

In any case, in this report we leave you with a few geeky gifts that are a sure hit. And, by surprise and without expecting it in the slightest, here we have a good alternative.

In recent years, LEGO is launching very varied products, inspired by franchises such as Sonic, Mario, Horizon, Animal Crossing, Donkey Kong, or even the Twilight movie saga.

In this case, we are not talking about official LEGO products, but we are talking about some imitations that are causing a lot of talk on social networks. In fact, they have become viral gifts this Christmas.

Once again, here is the proof that a good marketing campaign (and a lot of imagination) They are the keys to succeeding with a new business.

With these names, these figures are sold alone

Surely, if you frequent Twitter (now misnamed X), you have seen a tweet that shows one of these figures. No, they are not LEGO, although to tell the truth they look very similar.

Once again, the national charisma comes to light with Pixoworld, a page that imitates LEGO figures with lots of products based on games, movies and pop culture series.

In total they are 150 figures of different sizes and styles. If we stayed at this, surely Pixoworld's products would not have transcended even a small part of what they have achieved thanks to the viral phenomenon on social networks.

The key to success? The names of the figures. You can't even imagine what we're talking about, so take a look at the following images.

ET the alien becomes Manolete the Immigrant, Iron Man is now called Antonio el Pecholatasand of course we don't forget Toad as Thomas the Boletus.

The thing doesn't end there, far from it. Mando (The Mandalorian) is called El MarianoStitch has a name according to his design (Ears), and keep an eye on the names of Bowser and Peach… Blockser the Iguana and Pepi Nectarina.

Prices vary depending on the size of the figures. XL models cost 29,95 euros, except for Solecito (the One Piece ship), at 39.95 euros. On the other hand, small figures have a price of 9.95 euros (with exceptions).

You know: if you lack imagination to find the perfect gift, perhaps these Pixoworld figures, with names that are as surreal as they are fun, are a great option for this Christmas. Of course, they have already made us smile.