Entei is the only member of the legendary dogs without a confirmed paradox form.

Entei is one of the Legendary Pokémon of the second generation

Join the conversation

From the first weeks in which Pokémon Scarlet and Purple were available on the market, many already saw that it was coming. the legendary dogs and the mystical swordsmen were going to have their role, since various internal data of the game made reference to a supposed paradox Pokémon that, like what happens with Ferropaladin, would unite several Pokémon into one, being that it was expected that using Virizion and Suicune as baseswe would see a kind of fusion of all these Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The reality occurred when on Pokémon Day 2023 it was revealed that Ondulagua and Ferroverdor were not these mergers, but paradox Pokémon based on the two already mentioned, which made many think that Raikou, Entei, Cobalion and Terrakion were going to be left without their own version. However, in August Electrofury and Ferrotesta were revealed as the paradox forms of Raikou and Cobalion, so many began to believe. speculate with the paradox forms of Entei and Terrakionwhich have not been revealed until the release of El Disco Índigo.

Burning Brute is the paradoxical form that a fan has made of Entei before its official reveal

Under this premise, although we have already been able to see these remaining paradoxical forms, it should be noted that this does not mean that some fans have speculated with which Entei could have hadbeing that it has become a trend during the last year for many fans to give their versions of different forms paradoxas has been the case with Scyther in the past.

In that sense, seeing that the legendary Pokémon are one of the fans' favorite groups as the new versions for a Water-type Regi have shown, we must talk about the Reddit user known as PhatmonMonstraros who has been in charge of creating Burning Brute, Entei's paradox form who, like his brothers, looks like a dinosaurmore concretely like a triceratops:

Paradox Entei -Burning Brute V2

byu/PhatmonMonstraros inpokemon

In this way, we may be facing one of the last fanarts that show a paradoxical form of Entei, since now that we have the official version there will be few who will want to touch it. For the rest, remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are available on Nintendo Switch with all its DLCs.

Join the conversation