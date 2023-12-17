The new live-action The Legend of Zelda movie could include a detail that has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Link is the protagonist of this well-known saga.

One of the best-known sagas in the world of video games is clearly The Legend of Zelda. The adventures of Link and the princess have managed to make millions of people fall in love throughout their years of life, some followers have even recreated Ocarina of Time as if it were a Ghibli animated film. Today we come to talk to you about another movie, and that is that the new The Legend of Zelda film could have the adaptation of a very curious detail.

Maybe you already know what we mean, but in case you're a little confused, we'll tell you. In video games, Link doesn't speak… Yes, you know where we're going. This has been something that has been on the minds of many people but without a doubt, it would be something really complicated to do today. The live action of The Legend of Zelda could introduce a Link who does not say a single word during its duration, something that would surprise and perhaps please many people.

The Legend of Zelda movie could offer a silent Link

There is no doubt that this would be a debate more than complicated and at the same time, fun. Many people are worried about what may happen with the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, however, if for this film it turns out that Link does have dialogue… Who knows, maybe this can influence in some way future Nintendo video games. Making a film where the protagonist doesn't say a single word can be difficult at first.

Of course, Link doesn't mention a single word in the movie. Doesn't mean it lacks personality, therefore that should not be a cause for concern. We'll see how things play out, but looking at the latest live-action adaptations, fans of The Legend of Zelda have reason to be really excited. To give an example, The Last of Us has been a success, perhaps this film reaches or even exceeds that level.

For now there is no more information about it, so you'll have to keep a close eye on the future of this film to see how it all plays out. Of course, we will be attentive to the news to bring it to you as soon as possible so that you do not miss a single detail about everything that this adventure could offer on Link's big screen. What will happen? We are already looking forward to deciphering it, I'm sure you are too.

