Without a doubt, the last months of 2023 They were full of exciting news that gave a lot to talk about. One of the most interesting was the confirmation of a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. Now, its director provided more information about the approach and style the project could have.

The adaptation with real actors will be directed by the American director Wes Ball, who is known for his work on the Maze Runner film series. Curiously, he is a big fan of the Nintendo franchise, and even dreamed of there being a saga film 13 years ago.

Wes Ball wants The Legend of Zelda movie to be a Hayao Miyazaki-type live-action

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker reaffirmed his taste for the adventures of Link and expressed his desire to make a project that is special for fans of the intellectual property.

“It’s going to be fantastic. My whole life led up to this moment. I grew up with Zelda and I think she is the most important property; I think it’s an untapped IP, so to speak. So we worked very hard to make something (special). “We don’t just try to do it because we can, we do it because we want to do something really special,” said the director.

In terms of style, Wes Ball comments that he would like The Legend of Zelda movie to have a tone of fancy; However, he does not want it to be like The Lord of the Rings, since he says that he would love to see a live-action film that is reminiscent of the animated productions from the acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki.

Of course, these are ideas that may or may not make the final cut. The director is currently supervising the post-production of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a film that will hit theaters on May 24, 2024. When he finishes his responsibilities with that project, he hopes to delve fully into the adaptation of the Japanese video game.

“We worked on the script. Whether it will be the next (project), it is difficult to say exactly. But the plan is, after I finish Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, to rest a little bit and then dive into (Zelda) and hopefully give the fans what they expect, and also invite new people. I think Nintendo’s desire is to introduce people to this world that has existed since 40 years ago”commented Wes Ball.

Currently, the release date of the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is unknown. Although the cast that will participate is a mystery, actresses have already raised their hands to play Zelda. Likewise, fans proposed actors who could bring Link to life.

Ironically, fans are asking for a Studio Ghibli-style Zelda movie

But tell us, are you looking forward to this film project? Do you think it will be as successful as Super Mario Bros. The Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s? Let us read you in the comments.

