We have the japanese date of this new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced a few weeks ago by its developers. According to what was shared, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak will come to the hybrid console February 15, 2024.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak

For now we do not have a more specific release date for the West, so we will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, it seems that in Japan they will enjoy a demo. It can now be found in the Japanese eShop. It allows us to play the prologue of the story and we can transfer the progress to the final version, starting from Chapter 1 when the game starts.

In this installment, after a brief war, Calvard enjoys unprecedented economic prosperity. However, public uncertainty is increasing as the number of immigrants increases and questionable political reforms proliferate. Follow the story of the spriggan Van Arkride in a unique request that will turn out to be more than he bargained for. Will the nation fall into chaos?

What do you think? On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

Fuente.