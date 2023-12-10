Steve Ditko was key in the creation of characters like Doctor Strange and Spider-Man

Court documents have been revealed showing that Marvel finally reached a legal agreement with Patrick Ditkoheir to Steve Ditkofor the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

How did the legal battle begin?

Steve Ditko cocreó a Spider-Man y Doctor Strange next to Stan Lee. After the death of the artist in 2018, his heirs have tried to obtain better compensation for the great benefits generated by these characters. Patrick Ditko claimed the rights to these superheroes in 2021 using the Copyright Law.

Ditko’s heirs were not alone in the legal fight against Marvel, since this measure was taken together with the families of Don Heck (co-creator of Iron Man, Black Widow and Hawkeye), Gene Colan (co-creator of Blade, Falcon and Carol Danvers) and Don Rico (co-created Black Widow).

Marvel went ahead and sued them all, arguing that since the artists made comics through work-for-hire, Copyright Law cannot be applied to your creations.

The legal conflict is over

Marvel had already reached an agreement in June for the properties of Heck, Colan and Rico, but the conflict with Ditko still continued. Now, it has been revealed that the battle over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange has finally been resolved.

Lawyers for Ditko and Marvel announced that the two sides have amicably resolved their dispute in federal court in Manhattan. Marc Toberoffwho represents the Ditko family, told Entertainment Weekly that “the parties reached an amicable resolution of this interesting case.”

This is not the first time that Marvel has legally fought for the rights to its characters. Between 2009 and 2014, the family of Jack Kirbyco-creator of Captain America, the Fantastic Four, Hulk and the X-Men, sued Marvel. However, just like now, an agreement between the two parties was announced.