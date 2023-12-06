Of all the scam formats that we can currently find on the Internet, it is everything that has to do with identity theft, one of the techniques that has been most exploited in recent years. And the victims, as it could not be otherwise, are completely defenseless if they do not pay attention to every detail that may attract attention.

In recent years, phishing has become one of the major threats to our security. The modus operandi is, apparently, simple: cybercriminal groups impersonate the identity of a company, an organization or a famous personality to try to convince their victims and steal their personal and banking data. The Police are aware of this and, in fact, have recently used their X channel to warn of one of the latest scams that is lurking strongly using a famous person as a lure.

Cyber ​​fraudsters use the image of a famous and well-known person in our country, illicitly, and publish it through advertisements on the Internet or publications on social networks, inheriting the same aesthetics that a publication in a newspaper or digital media would have. We tell you all the details.

Too pretty to be real

The Police have taken advantage of a publication made in the account of (Old Twitter) of the National Securities and Markets Commission to warn of this new format. In it, we can see a famous person who offers us a miraculous product for our health, shares a secret to make us rich or even offers us a movie love, as can be read in the publication itself. However, in all cases it turns out to be “too pretty to be true.”

The CNMV publication is blunt about this: “a news item in which a famous person shares a secret to being rich is false and a fraud.” In all cases, in fact, the famous person has not lent his image for any type of campaign related to this type of actions, also finding out through social networks. In the event that we come across this type of advertisement, the best thing we can do is report it to the social network in question, alerting us to possible fraud and, above all, do not click on any of the links included in the news. .

Contrast the information

As identity theft has become a notable risk for citizens, contrasting the information we see through social networks or on the internet has become an obligation. In the event of any movement that may alert our attention, either because the message is too striking or because they offer us incredible advantages, the best thing we can do is consult with the company whose identity is being impersonated if the offer is real or if it is It is a deception.

Luckily, most companies have official channels on social networks to which you can send a query. So we will be able to receive a response and information about it practically immediately. In addition, it is also advisable to alert the Police so that they begin to carry out the relevant investigation to prevent the spread of this type of hoaxes that, in the end, always have the same objective: to obtain our personal or banking information to steal our money. .