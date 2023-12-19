Xiaomi is one of the consumer electronics brands that boasts of presenting a greater number of products per year. Over the past few months, its impact on our home has been more than notable. Positioning a large number of gadgets on the market that are characterized by the same common denominator: an excellent relationship between quality and price. The last of them has been a laser engraving machine, under the Mijia sub-brand, which will allow us to fully personalize any object with which we interact on a daily basis with our initials, a logo or any other motif.

Although at the time of writing these lines the details with which it will reach the European market have not yet been revealed, it is worth keeping in mind that in the Asian market it will have a price of less than $200. In addition, it will be available starting tomorrow, December 20.

Different materials

When we want to purchase a laser printer, its compatibility with the materials it will be able to work with is one of the main questions we usually ask. In this case, its compatibility is very broad, being capable of being used on a large number of surfaces, with hardly any limitations in this regard. However, always keeping in mind that it is a product designed for the home, not to be used on an industrial level.

With a power of 3 W, Xiaomi claims that we will be able to customize solid wood products, canvas, plastic or leather pieces, among many other options. It is designed so that we can add a personal touch to some of the products with which we interact on a daily basis. Such as, for example, a mobile phone case, books or any other product of a similar nature.

No extra accessories

One of Xiaomi's objectives when it presented this product is to avoid having to install any other product to be able to start working with it. Therefore, in this case it is not necessary that we have to install any ink consumables, or any other element that allows us to interact with the application. In addition, the entire process of configuration and design of the drawings with which we want to personalize our objects will be carried out through the app with which we must synchronize the laser engraving machine. Offering the user a very positive and simple experience to interact with.

In the event that we do not have great drawing skills, it is also worth keeping in mind that Xiaomi has included a series of stickers with different formats that, in the end, can be 100% personalized depending on our tastes.

Finally, it stands out that the platform it has is designed so that we can work at different heights and with materials of various thicknesses. We only have to guarantee that it remains 100% fixed with the base to be able to begin to see how the design is reflected in the product in question. Thanks to the system inside, it will only take a few minutes to enjoy our final design.