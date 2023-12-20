F-Zero 99, the latest free game to hit Switch Online, celebrates Christmas with the Frost Horse Cup event.

The return that fans expected, but perhaps not as they wanted. F-Zero 99 brought back the speed of the Super Nintendo classic F-Zero with a twist style battle royale totally free for certain Switch users. Now, the latest free game that has come to Nintendo Switch Onlinewithout belonging to retro catalogues, has been updated with a Christmas event that hides more than it seems.

Nintendo has announced the start of the Frozen Horse Cup in F-Zero 99. From now on, and until January 17 From 2024, all players will be able to participate in this special GP in which all races take place in frozen tracks. Which is going to complicate things quite a bit when it comes to controlling the ships.

The other surprise hidden in this event is that it adds new customization items available for a limited time and are applicable to both the ship and the player's card. They can be unlocked overcoming the following challenges what this special event brings. Are you going to get them all? Here are all the new unlockables for the F-Zero 99 Christmas event:

Fuente