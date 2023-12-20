The Nintendo Switch catalog is extremely wide and varied and thanks to the latest Switchmas chain we can now claim the last free game. The free Christmas games for Nintendo Switch They continue their unbeatable streak and we can get our hands on the last title in the collection.

You can only claim it during the day December 20, 2023 and as we have already reported on other occasions, you should know that this offer is only for players of the America region or that your account is established in that region.

NoGravityGames puts the finishing touch to a season of free games for Nintendo Switch that has marked these days before Christmas. In fact, we have been able to keep up with the newly added titles from time to time on the shared chain for just over a week.

These are the games that have put the final culmination to the Switchmas de 2023.