Warning, this article contains SPOILERS for season 2 of What If…?! The new episode released on Disney+ has revealed a new multiversal conflict that has surprised even the Watcher himself.

Since December 22, every day in the Disney+ catalog we have a new episode of season 2 of What would happen if…?, the serie animation from Marvel Studios in which alternative stories are told based on the chronology of the MCU.

Despite the self-contained stories, the season ended up connecting the stories and brought together its main protagonists on a joint mission to prevent the destruction of the multiverse.

Although it seemed that this season 2 was going to focus more on the formula of self-contained episodes, the last chapter released in Disney+ has left us with a surprising final twist that will connect with one of the next episodes of the series.

Captain Carter gets involved in another multiversal conflict again

After protecting the multiverse, the Watcher sent his team of Guardians of the Multiverse back to their respective realities, where Peggy Carter looks like she's going to have her happy ending with Steve Rogers.

However, the story for Captain Carter has only just begun, as the Watcher shows in this new episode titled What would happen if Captain Carter fought the Hydra Crusher?, where The captive Steve Rogers is controlled by the Hydra Crusher armor and attacks Peggy and Black Widow..

Unfortunately, at the moment the endearing couple does not have the happy ending that we all expected, since Steve launches himself with the armor into the base of the Red Room to destroy all the Black Widows in a heroic sacrifice.

However, Captain Carter has faith that Rogers is still alive and will not give up her efforts to search for him. But everything is abruptly interrupted when a strange portal takes Peggy away, something that surprises the Watcher himself..

At the end of the episode we see that Peggy has been taken by the Scarlet Witch's magic to an alternative universe set in the 17th centurywhich will serve as the footnote for the episode that will be based on the popular comic 1602.

We don't really know what's in store for Captain Carter, but from what Scarlet Bruque tells Nick Fury, She is going to be the one to save her queen and her entire world.. Is a new multiversal war coming?

Unfortunately you have to wait a few days to see it in Disney+, since the chapter What would happen if the Avengers met in 1602? It is episode eight of this season, although there may be more details about this new plot in the following chapters. What do you think of the new season of the series? Marvel? Tell us in the comments.