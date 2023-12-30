For weeks now, Samsung has begun rolling out its latest customization layer that brings the desired Android 14 to its devices.

We are talking about One UI 6.0, which is based on Android 14, and which has been implemented gradually since the end of October. However, more than 40 Galaxy devices have already been updated.

However, in the Google forums it is being reported that some of these Samsung Galaxy owners have seen that Android Auto It no longer works over wireless after updating to One UI 6.0 which, as we said, is based on Android 14.

Users are noticing that this problem with the wireless Android Auto failure happens on Galaxy devices such as the S22 plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy A54 or the Galaxy S23 series, among others.

Basically the error, what it does is that the wireless connections stop working or are really unstables.

Google has already acknowledged the problem by adding it to the list of known problems in recent days, and a community specialist has confirmed that Mountain View is already working on a solution.

We will have to wait if it is Samsung itself that releases an update, or presumably Google.

In any case, if you are one of the affected users, you should not worry, simply use wired Android Auto and leave aside the wireless connection for now.