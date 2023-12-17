Suara.com – Habib Rizieq Shihab's son-in-law, Hanif Alatas told about the piety of the late Syarifah Fadlun bin Yahya during his lifetime. He said that Habib Rizieq's wife once told him about a dream of being visited by the Prophet Muhammad.

This was conveyed by Hanif after performing Syarifah's funeral prayer at the Markaz Syariah Islamic Boarding School, Megamendung, Bogor, West Java, Sunday (17/12/2023). In the dream, Syarifah was said to be smiled at by Rasulullah SAW.

“He dreamed of the Messenger of God SAW. He even said that the Messenger of God smiled at him. This is a sign of piety,” said Hanif.

According to Hanif, Syarifah is a person who is very istikamah or consistently maintains his prayers. In fact, no one has ever seen Syarifah leave his prayers during his life.

Habib Rizieq Shihab and his wife, Syarifah Fadhlun Yahya.

“From when we were young until now, we never knew, even Habib Rizieq and the people around him have never missed a prayer,” he said.

“Never mind missing prayers, almost never even praying at the beginning of the time. Istikamah is very consistent in maintaining prayers at the beginning of the time,” he added, explaining.

Not only praying, he said that Syarifah never stopped saying dhikr under any circumstances throughout his life. Because of this, he believes that Syarifah will get the highest place in the sight of Allah SWT.

“So that until the final moments of his life, what he wanted to continue listening to was the remembrance of Allah SWT,” he concluded.

As previously reported, Syarifah Fadlun bin Yahya, Habib Rizieq's wife, died on Saturday (16/12/2023) afternoon. Syarifah Fadlun died at her residence in Petamburan, Central Jakarta at around 15.00 WIB due to illness.

“Yes, he died at around 3 o'clock. When I put it (status) it was 2 minutes,” said Aziz Yanuar as Habib Rizieq's lawyer via WA message, Saturday.

The atmosphere of the grave of the late Syarifah Fadlun Yahya, wife of Habib Rizieq Shihab, Sunday (17/12/2023). (Egi/Suarabogor.id)

He explained that Syarifah Fadlun had been ill for a long time.

Rizieq's wife's illness was even conveyed during Munajat Kubro 212. At that time, Rizieq admitted that he could not attend the event at Monas because he had to accompany his sick wife.

“Yes, I've been sick for a long time. (The illness) has complications. Yes,” he explained.