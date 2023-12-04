It is one thing to launch a disposable rocket and another to discard parts of a rocket before launching. Especially if those parts are no longer manufactured and are needed to launch a satellite from your main customer into orbit.

Although there is still time to solve it, Avio could go down in the annals of the industry for one of the most absurd mistakes in the history of space exploration. The Italian company, which manufactures rockets for the European Space Agency, lost two fuel tanks from what was to be the last Vega rocket before retirement.

According to European Spaceflight, two of the four tanks needed to power the Vega upper stage They disappeared several months ago from a plant in Colleferro, east of Rome. The factory had undergone renovation work, and Avio did not discover that the tanks were missing until the renovation was completed.

It turned out that no one had entered the tanks into the asset management system that tracks the location of vital components within Avio. While the company undertook a frantic search and investigation, teams ended up running in circles because they didn’t know where to look.

In the end, the tanks appeared in a landfill next to a pile of metal waste. The bad news is that they were dented, and could no longer be used. To make matters worse, new ones are not manufactured (after all, they were going to be the last to be used), and Avio has no way of acquiring more tanks for the mission.

Image: ESA

The last Vega was due to fly in April. Or at least, during the first half of 2024 to launch a mission of the European Space Agency: the ‘Biomass’ Earth observation satellite, which cost 229 million euros.

Avio is exploring two options to salvage the mission. One is to use the four test tanks that were used to certify the rocket before its 2012 maiden flight, but these tanks have been stored unused for more than a decade, and there is no way to fully guarantee their integrity.

The alternative plan would be change the fourth stage of the Vega by that of the Vega-C rocket, its successor. Vega-C flew for the first and second time in 2022 and has been parked since then due to a failure that destroyed the Pléiades-Neo 5 and Pléiades-Neo 6 satellites. When it resumes flight, it is expected to permanently replace Vega.

The higher stages are not the same. The fourth stage of the Vega is called AVUM. In the Vega-C, it has been replaced by AVUM+ with several improvements, such as a composite skin sandwich structure, increased propellant loading capacity and new main engine re-ignition options, manufactured by the Ukrainian company PA Yuzhmash.

Whatever the choice, it will probably mean the delay of final Vega flight and an additional risk for the ESA satellite. The consequences for the image of the Vega program are even worse, since this rocket has also had a couple of recent failures in flight, one of which caused the loss of the Spanish Ingenio satellite.

Image | AVUM stage of the Vega rocket with its spherical tanks (ESA)

