Lava began to emanate on the Reykjanes Peninsula during the night before yesterday, Monday, and for now it is not possible to determine how long this eruption will last. In any case, the explosion of this new volcano has helped to clear up some of the doubts that were raised in recent weeks.

The state of the volcano. Since it erupted on Monday, the strength of the volcano has been gradually attenuating in aspects such as its seismicity, the length of the gap opened by the magma in its escape from the depths, or the height at which the lava is spit out. .

According to data from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), during the first 12 hours of the volcano's activity, around 300 earthquakes were recorded in the strip of several kilometers along which the incursion of magma that now emanates from the chamber extends. underground. However, during the early hours of yesterday afternoon, only 10 were recorded.

The flow of lava coming out of the open fissures is several hundred cubic meters per second and little by little it spreads through the surroundings of these fissures. The defenses erected in the environment should be capable, the authorities explain, of protecting the infrastructure of the area from the lava rivers that could form.

90 minutes. This does not mean that authorities expect the new volcano to cease activity soon. The eruption occurred along a strip of about 4 kilometers in which several fissures have opened, some of which have narrowed as the hours have passed.

Now the main concern of the authorities is the appearance of new fissures through which more magma emanates. This would cause this eruption to expand either to the northeast or to the southwest.

According to estimates made from the opening of the first fissures, the time between the first warnings and the moment when the magma begins to emanate is about 90 minutes. Little reaction time.

The wind favors the capital. Given this situation, the authorities do not believe that the impacts of this eruption will be especially noticeable in a country accustomed (to the extent possible) to volcanic activity.

One of the key impacts of these events is usually pollution caused by gases and volatile particles. Due to the proximity of the capital and most populated city in the country, Reykjavik is located about 42 kilometers from the eruption,

For now, yes, the wind is carrying these gases in a northwest direction and not to the northeast where the most important settlements are located.

Without the danger spreading. Although of course if we talk about Icelandic volcanoes and their impacts it is difficult not to remember the Eyjafjallajökull eruption in 2010. On that occasion, flights from half of Europe had to stay grounded.

For now, the first hours of the eruption seem to confirm what experts announced a few weeks ago: the risk of the situation repeating itself is between slim and zero. The reason is geological, as volcanologist Evgenia Ilyinskaya explained to the BBC. The volcanoes in the southwestern part of Iceland do not generate such smoke.

Love and hate. The tourism sector in Iceland has a complex relationship with volcanoes: part of what makes this country's landscapes attractive to visitors is a direct cause of its volcanic activity; And yet volcanic eruptions always bring with them problems such as trip cancellations, if not total stoppages of air traffic.

In the case of this eruption, concern has also affected a tourist asset in the country, the so-called Blue Lagoon, a geothermal lagoon located just over a kilometer from where some of the fissures have opened. For now the lagoon is out of danger.

In Xataka | In Japan, an island has just been born suddenly. Of course we have the video

Imagen | Icelandic Meteorological Office