The Serie The Last of Us de HBO It was a great success and this guaranteed the production of more seasons. The next step is to address the events of the sequel to the Naughty Dog video game, but the process has not been easy. However, there is already information about the Season 2 premiere and in the end it is bittersweet news.

Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO already has a premiere window

A few moments ago, the official HBO Max account on Instagram published a video with the exclusive series and productions that are on the way for 2024, of course the attention was immediately placed on this material in the hope of seeing Season 2 of The Last of Us. However, it was not like that, because after the parade of series and trailers, it was confirmed that there are productions underway for 2025 and this section began with Season 2 of the successful series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Having said that, HBO Max has confirmed that Season 2 of The Last of Us will arrive until 2025.

Why will Season 2 of The Last of Us not arrive until 2025?

Despite the success of Season 1 of The Last of Us, there were some details and situations to consider. First, we had to wait a certain amount of time for Bella Ramsey to realistically play the role of Ellie in the events of the second game, as she goes from being a 14-year-old teenager to a 19-year-old girl between each title, so she couldn’t. be an immediate process.

Then, the production encountered the strike of screenwriters and film and TV actors in Hollywood, so no progress could be made in this regard.

Finally, filming for Season 2 of The Last of Us will begin in January 2024, but it could take longer than expected since Pedro Pascal has become a highly sought-after actor these days and has many projects underway, as well that his busy schedule represents a challenge for the production directed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

