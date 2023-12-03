The second part of The Last of Us series will show more things that were not seen in the video games.

The Last of Us shows other relevant details of the universe

Join the conversation

There is no doubt that the live action adaptation of The Last of Us has become one of the best series inspired by video games and it is that It has been a resounding success. since its launch. The first season gave us many surprises and quality, partly because of the great performance given by Pedro Pascal alongside Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.

After the great fame of the series, all fans want to know what will happen with the second season or what the story will involve. Well, it seems that The live action adaptation will take advantage of the content which was not shown in the games to enrich the story and tell more interesting details about this universe. In this article, we tell you everything about the possible things that await us in season 2 de The Last of Us de HBO Max.

Deleted scenes from The Last of Us Part II will appear in the live-action series

The Last of Us Part II was one of the most acclaimed and controversial games of 2020, as it introduced a dark and complex plot which divided fans due to opinions of the ending. The game showed us Ellie’s journey of revenge against Abby, a new character who had her own reasons to hate Joel. The game also explored themes such as the cycle of violence, trauma, empathy and forgiveness. However, what you may not know is that the game originally had much more content which was removed for various reasons. Some scenes were cut for pacing issues, others for technical issues, and others simply because they didn’t fit with the creators’ final vision.

Despite all this, said contents they have not been lost forever. Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s creative director and co-creator of the saga, has shared a surprise for fans of the award-winning sequel. The remastered version for PS5 that will be released soon will include some content that was not completed for the original game, along with explanations from the creators about the design process. On the other hand, in Druckmann’s interview with Entertainment Weekly, it was also mentioned that in the second season of the HBO Max series one of the “Lost Levels” from The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be included to complement the story.

“As a teaser, I will say that there is at least one element of a level cut that is planned for the show. I say this with the caveat that we have not started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what which ultimately we think will be better for the program.

Druckmann did not want to reveal what level it is or how it will be integrated into the plot of the program, but he did give some clues about what what we can expect from these “Lost Levels”. Druckmann explained that levels that were removed from the final game can be tested in this edition, although they will not be complete or polished. In fact, he highlighted that the idea is to show what the development process is like and what decisions were made to carry it out.

“The Lost Levels is very focused on offering a preview of the original development of The Last of Us Part II and deepening fans’ appreciation for the studio’s creative work. While the television show has deviated from the original works to adapt to the medium and will likely do so again, these levels are not intended to be indicative of work on the HBO show, which is separate from the development of Part II Remastered.”

In short, although there are many games that are similar to The Last of Us, the original is unbeatable and little by little we are seeing how this universe expands to other horizons. So, it seems that all fans will receive a good dose of the great story left by Joel and Ellie.

Join the conversation