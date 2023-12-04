Various reports assure that The Last of Us Part III is already in production and that its development is more advanced than believed. For this reason, fans are very excited; However, an actor from the franchise recently shared worrying news about the project.

Find out: The Last of Us: Season 2 will have a surprise for veteran fans of the saga

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO dared to do what the game didn’t…

Everything indicates that The Last of Us Part III is far away

When will The Last of Us Part III arrive?

During an interview with Dexerto, Jeffrey Pierceactor who voices Tommy Miller, stated something that worries fans of the popular franchise: he has not yet received any script related to The Last of Us Part III.

What is alarming for many is that he also stated that, as far as he knows, there is nothing planned for a script at this time. He stated that he is not aware of whether Naughty Dog He is already preparing something, but at least he has not been notified in any way.

“At this point, it’s not something that has started in any way, at least that I know of, and I would hate to have expectations about what it would be and then for it to be something completely different,” the voice actor said.

Despite this, Pierce still hopes that there will soon be news about the script and that Naughty Dog will send it to him, as he wants to be part of a new project in the saga.

According to various sources, The Last of Us Part III is still quite far away, as the studio would still be planning key elements such as conceptualization, design, prototypes and other elements of the initial development phase. There are even those who say that there is so much left until its launch that it is possible that it will arrive until the debut of PlayStation 6.

In case you missed it: Between ports and remasters: Is The Last of Us in decline?

In this link you will find all the news related to The Last of Us.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO: moments from the video game that should be in the series

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente