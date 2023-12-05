This week started with everything, as Rockstar revealed the first trailer for GTA 6, which for obvious reasons generated a lot of noise on the Internet. Unfortunately, in this river of GTA 6 news, the news of The Last of Us: Part II Remastered was drowned, detailing everything the new mode will offer. No Return.

Through a new gameplay video, Naughty Dog and PlayStation gave us a look at how the single-player roguelike survival mode that will be included as an extra in the remastering will work. exclusiva de PlayStation 5which will debut on January 19, 2024.

Thanks to the trailer, it was confirmed that the mode will allow you to choose between 10 playable characters: Ellie, Dina, Jesse, Tommy, Joel, Abby, Lev, Yara, Mel y Manny. Judging by the video, the player will have to unlock some before they can use them and each one will have their own style of combat, armas y skills. Likewise, it is possible to see challenges that, when completed, will offer skins for said characters.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

The Las of Us: Part II Remastered’s No Return Mode will have random modifiers

As for the gameplay, this mode promises variety and unique situations thanks to the randomness of the game. roguelike and other modifiers that will vary from game to game. For example, there will be one that will make some enemies invisibleso it will be very difficult to identify them until the situation is urgent and immediate action is necessary.

The fights will take place in locations such as hardware storehe bosquehe hospital and the gas station with a wide variety of enemies, both human and infected, including the fearsome rat king.

Below you can see the gameplay.

The Last of Us Part II Rematered’s No Return mode will have many random threats

In case you missed it: How to get all the new content for The Last of Us: Part II Remastered at a reduced price?

What do you think of this new game mode? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to The Last of Us by visiting this page.

Related video: The Last of Us Part II – Improvement Patch for PS5

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News