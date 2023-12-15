Through an image from The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Ellie's last name may have been discovered, a detail that had never been known in ten years.

The time is coming to rediscover one of the best PS4 games, since The Last of Us Part II Remastered will land on January 19 exclusively for PS5, offering new content such as the No Return game mode and some levels that were initially discarded in its development. However, the proposal from Naughty Dog, which recently announced the cancellation of its multiplayer project, may also be the scenario for confirm a detail about its protagonist that has remained hidden for 10 years in the games.

And it was not until 2021 when, through a publication on social networks, Neil Druckmann revealed Ellie's last name. As The Last of Us Part II was already a reality at that time, there is no indication within the saga that confirms this fact, beyond what was commented by the game director and what has been seen in the series. HBO during its first season. However, An image of the remastered version that will be released in a few weeks on PS5 finally confirms it in the games as well..

Is this the first in-game evidence that Ellie’s surname is Williams?

In it you can see how Ellie wears a uniform that displays the initial of her first name and the last name Williams., finally confirming in the games what the protagonist's full name is. We will have to wait for the final result to check if there are more details like this in the course of the proposal.

Naughty Dog confirms that it is working on several single-player projects

After the cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer project, the Californian company has been quick to point out that they are already immersed in new single-player video games. “We have more than one ambitious brand new single-player game in development here at Naughty Dog“, and we can't wait to share more about what's coming next when we're ready,” they revealed in the official statement.

Everything indicates that one of those projects is The Last of Us Part III, although it is also rumored with the option to see an IP and even a new installment of the Uncharted saga.

