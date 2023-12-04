That of The Last of Us is one of the most successful franchises of recent years: in addition to the numerous remakes and small screen adaptations, fans anxiously await the publication of a new chapter in Ellie’s adventures and beyond.

However, it seems that we will have to wait a long time to get our hands on a hypothetical The Last of Us Parte 3: the confirmation comes from one of the insiders.

As we can read about Dexerto, Tommy’s voice actor (Joel’s brother) stated that he has not yet received any script regarding this hypothetical title.

This, after all, makes sense if we think that a long time passed between the first chapter and The Last of Us Part 2 7 yearsand if we also think about the fact that Neil Druckmann is still busy managing the TLOU TV series, which is preparing for its second season.



“Patience” will be the mantra of fans of the Naughty Dog saga for the next few months (or years): given the enormous success of the recent TV series with Pedro Pascal, Naughty Dog will probably be using the utmost care before revealing details about the rumored third part of our trip.

We hope they will be provided soon new informationbut fans of the series can’t despair because the publication of a new TLOU-themed product is really just around the corner.

Source: Dexerto