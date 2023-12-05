Naughty Dog has packaged a new trailer for The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered dedicated to No Returnthe roguelike mode that will be introduced in this revised and corrected version of the game.

The video shows how this mode will be structured, which will see players select one of the different characters available and then venture into procedural levels to eliminate enemies, collect resources, and try to survive until the final boss. Among the playable characters we will find not only Ellie and Abby, but also Dina, Lev, Jesse, Tommy, Joel, Manny and others, each with their own distinctive traits.

We remind you that The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered will be available on PS5 starting January 19, 2024. Owners of the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the new version by paying €10.

