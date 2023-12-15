Fear sometimes plays really strange tricks: Naughty Dog, through a statement on their website has decided to close the virtual shutter of its highly anticipated multiplayer game, The Last of Us Multiplayer. The reason is incredible as the company basically feared that the game could divert attention “more than it should”, becoming an impediment to the single-player works in development.

In addition to this dilemma, it should be added that, again through the press release, the company lets us know that according to estimates it would have had to divert some workforce – in fact too much compared to the initial calculations – of its staff to redirect it to The Last of Us Multiplayer: this would cause a hole in staff, which is currently not depreciable and for this reason it was decided to focus on single-player projects rather than products that require constant updating, especially post launch.

After the stick, comes the carrot (finally): at the end of the press release, Naughty Dog tried to sugarcoat the pill, underlining that the existing projects in which it is involved (new IP of which we know nothing) will be the most ambitious the company has ever set itself as goals, which immediately made us think that there could be a The Last of Us or a possible reboot of Uncharted on the way. We leave you the complete statement – in English – available directly on the company website.