The Last of Us took the world by storm and quickly became one of the best video game adaptations in recent history. Thanks to its excellent reception and good rating levels, HBO gave the green light to the production of the Season 2. Although the new episodes could be very divisive, Bella Ramsey are you ready.

Details about the new season of the program inspired by the franchise PlayStation y Naughty Dog They are a mystery, but it is expected to adapt at least part of The Last of Us: Part II, a video game that received strong criticism for some narrative decisions.

The sequel to PS4 is easily one of the most controversial games in recent years, so expect the debate to gain intensity when new episodes of the show HBO Max are broadcast for the first time. While there's likely a lot of toxicity, Bella Ramsey isn't bothered by the trollier side of the community.

Bella Ramsey talks about the possible criticism that Season 2 of The Last of Us will receive

In an interview with The Independent, the celebrity talked about her participation in the sequel to Chickens on the Run and her iconic role in Game of Thrones. At one point, he talked about adapting The Last of Us.

Given the possibility that Season 2 of the program led by Craig Mazin y Neil Druckmann receives strong criticism, similar to what happened with the video game, Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, stated that she is indifferent to the comments of detractors and recognized that criticism will always exist.

“Whatever decision the creators make, there will be opinions. “It’s nice to have that level of reach,” the 20-year-old star said.

Will The Last of Us Season 2 be a faithful adaptation?

Although filming for Season 2 will begin during the opening stages of 2024, HBO confirmed that it will debut sometime in 2025. Thus, there is still a long way to go before we know the first details of the plot. Meanwhile, it is said that the production has already chosen the actress who will play Abby.

But tell us, do you think the second season will receive a lot of criticism? Do you think the creators will change the plot to avoid controversies? Let us read you in the comments.

