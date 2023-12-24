A player, replaying the now iconic prologue of The Last of Usdiscovered an impressive detail remained hidden for ten years.

The detail in question sees theactual functioning of the clocks present in the game worldwhich therefore do not show random times and do not remain stationary.

Reddit user Spaceman shared an image with the community in which he shows that the time on the mobile phone present in the early stages of the game runs like a normal clock.

continuity in TLOU1 – the phone changed time as I was holding it

byu/spaceman inthelastofus

Additionally, The Last of Us fans performed an experiment in which they waited several hours to see how long the clock would respect the real flow of time.

While carrying out the aforementioned test it was discovered that the watch it only runs until 2.59am before leaving again at 1am.

I did an experiment where I went straight to the phone instead of watching TV and the phone started up at 1:44. I decided to wait and see what would happen. It kept the real time until 3 a.m., at which point it reverted to 1 a.m. None of the other elements of the phone have been updated and the battery has not died.

A great dedication from fans for one of the most beloved franchises of recent years, which however It's not going through a rosy period. Aside from the incredible success of HBO's TV series of the same name, fans they had a lot to say about the management of the seriesfirst with the remake of the first chapter and now with the remastered of the second.

In all of this, the recent cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer game certainly didn't help, news that has cast new shadows on a brand that, despite everything, still remains among the most important in the sector.