Although the saga has become a benchmark in the world of video games and has transcended to become an intellectual property in the world of entertainment, Naughty Dog, the studio behind the game, has officially confirmed the cancellation of the project. A hard blow for all fans of The Last of Us, things as they are.

The Factions mode that never came

The franchise of The Last of Us has earned a special place in gamers' hearts due to its rich narrative, complex characters, and solid gameplay. The first game featured a multiplayer mode called Factions that wowed players with its unique PvP experience. And its sequel was expected to include a successor to this mode.

Despite fans' expectations and hopes, after years of waiting, all that was obtained was a bit of concept art and few details about the game's development. The Last of Us multiplayer. Earlier this year, it was reported that the project had been put on ice due to development issues. But, now, Naughty Dog has confirmed the complete cancellation of the multiplayer game.

The cancellation of multiplayer by Naughty Dog

In a post on its blog, Naughty Dog explained the difficult decision behind this cancellation. The magnitude and effort required to support the game for years after its release would lead to a reduced focus on single-player games, a hallmark of the studio. Faced with this dilemma, the studio chose to continue focusing on its single-player narrative games and cancel the multiplayer game of The Last of Us.

“The scope of our ambition for The Last of Us Online became clear,” Naughty Dog said. “Devoting resources to this game would severely impact the development of future single-player games that have defined our heritage.”

Although the cancellation represents a loss for fans, Naughty Dog expressed its intention to apply the knowledge and technology developed for this project to its future games. However, The possibility of a future attempt to rescue this multiplayer in another project was not mentioned. This leads to speculation about whether a possible third installment of The Last of Us will include a multiplayer mode similar to the first game. That's all. A shame.

