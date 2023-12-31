The Last of Us has become one of the best video game adaptations of all time, and has done nothing but break records since its premiere on HBO Max at the beginning of the year.

As of December 31, 2023, the premiere of The Last of Us on HBO Max at the beginning of January is very far away, but yes, the great sensation of video game adaptations is this year!

The Last of Us series managed to conquer the public and critics, surpassing countless records, but there is one that the streaming network will not be so happy to own now that the last count of 2023 is made.

Yes ok The Last of Us became the most watched series in the history of HBO Max since Game of Thrones, this has also been the most pirated series of the yearaccording to the media TorrentFreak.

The unprecedented success of The Last of Us encouraged the public to go see the serie of HBO Max in any way possible, so as not to miss the great event that was taking place.

Behind The Last of Us, The Mandalorian of Disney Plus was the second most pirated series of 2023 –which premiered its third season- followed by Lokialso from Disney Plus –with the premiere of its season 2-. They close the Top 5 Ahsoka y Secret Invasionfrom the same platform.

When will the second season of The Last of Us premiere?

The Last of Us adapted the first video game Naughty Dog with its first season, and in the next episodes they will adapt the second title of the saga.

Craig Mazinthe showrunner of the series, has already confirmed that the second season of The Last of Us will begin filming in February 2024so we could see again Bella Ramsey as Ellie already Peter Pascal as Joel again on HBO Max at the end of the year or in 2025.

