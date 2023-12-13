Without a doubt, 2023 was an excellent year for video game adaptations. In addition to captivating locals and strangers, they were great successes that dominated the cinema and, in some cases, streaming platforms.

The Last of Us, the live-action series inspired by the video game Naughty Dog y PlayStation, debuted earlier this year and quickly became a hit on all fronts. It received almost perfect ratings and maintained very good audience levels, so HBO gave the green light to the production of Season 2.

Shortly after the show starring Peter Pascal y Bella Ramsey conquered television, Super Mario Bros. The Movie hit the table and made history in cinema. With a collection of $1300 MMDDis the second highest-grossing film of the year.

To the surprise of few people, both the series of HBO Max like the animated film Illumination They triumphed in a big way in their debut on streaming services.

The Last of Us and Super Mario Bros. The Movie are the kings of streaming in 2023

This week, Just Watch, a site that offers information about audiovisual productions and their availability on digital platforms, shared the list of the most viewed movies and series on streaming services during 2023 in the United States, according to its data.

On the film side, Super Mario Bros. The Movie is at the top and surpassed major productions, such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and John Wick: Chapter 4. This is an impressive achievement, especially when we remember that it came to Peacock in August already Netflix in December.

This is the top 10 of the most viewed films on streaming services in the United States:

1.- Super Mario Bros. The Movie 2.- Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse 3.- John Wick: Chapter 4 4.- The Little Mermaid 5.- The Menu 6.- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7.- Avatar: The Way of Water 8.- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 9.- Fast and the Furious X 10.- Everything everywhere at the same time

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the highest-grossing video game adaptation

On the other hand, The Last of Us demonstrated its popularity and was placed at the top of the list of the most watched series in 2023 in the United States. He left behind viewer favorites like Ted Lasso from AppleTV+ and Merlina from Netflix.

This is the top 10 of the most watched TV series on streaming services in 2023:



1.- The Last Of Us

2.- Yellowstone

3.- Ted Lasso

4.- Yellowjackets

5.- Merlina

6.- Succession

7.- The Mandalorian

8.- The Bear

9.- Beef

10.- The Summer

The Last of Us series obtained 24 nominations at the 2023 Emmys

But tell us, are you surprised by the results? What was your favorite production of 2023? Let us read you in the comments.

